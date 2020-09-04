Tuscola County Woman Arraigned In Traffic Deaths
(source: Michigan State Police)
A 34-year-old woman, identified as Ashley Katshor of Unionville, was arraigned Friday by Judge Dawn Klida in District Court in Bay County. Katshor is charged with two felony counts of manslaughter. These charges are in relation to the deaths of Lisa Archibald, a 52-year-old woman from Unionville, and Kimberly Abela, a 50-year-old from Essexville, who died as a result of the incident that took place on Wednesday afternoon on U.S. 10 near Auburn.
Archibald and Katshor were arguing when the older woman stopped the
vehicle, got out and began walking. Katshor, the passenger, began driving and struck Archibald. Abela stopped her car and was rendering aid to Archibald when both of them were struck by a car. The driver of the Chevy Impala, 43-year-old Corey Miller of Bay City, has not been charged. This incident remains under investigation.
