Tuscola County Man Drowns In Saginaw Bay

A Unionville area resident getting ready for the boating season at his home along the east shore of Saginaw Bay apparently drowned Friday afternoon. State Police who investigated said the man was repairing his boat dock and clearing weeds around 3:00p-m. When his wife went out of their Cottage Drive home to check on his progress she found him floating in the water. She called to a neighbor for help, but the neighbor was unable to get the victim out of the water because his waders had filled with water and the rescue effort was hindered by high wind and waves. Rescue personnel from area fire departments responded but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s estimated he may have been in the water for as long as ten minutes. An autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death. The victim has been identified as Kenneth Woloszyn, 63.

(Dave Maurer)