Tuscola County Man Charged in Child Pornography Case

A man from Deford in Tuscola County has been charged with 25 counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and 25 counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Officials say personnel with the Michigan Department of Corrections seized digital evidence from 52-year-old John Duncan Crawford III and turned it over to Michigan State Police. The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force handled the investigation, and encourages anyone with information regarding possible child sexual exploitation to report it at missingkids.org/cybertipline.