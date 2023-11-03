WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Tuscola County Man Charged in Child Pornography Case

By News Desk
November 3, 2023 4:00AM EDT
A man from Deford in Tuscola County has been charged with 25 counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and 25 counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Officials say personnel with the Michigan Department of Corrections seized digital evidence from 52-year-old John Duncan Crawford III and turned it over to Michigan State Police. The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force handled the investigation, and encourages anyone with information regarding possible child sexual exploitation to report it at missingkids.org/cybertipline.

