Tuscola County Jail Vote Fails; Other Election Results from Region

Tuscola County voters have again rejected a $44 million bond proposal to fund a new jail for the county.

The unofficial results of Tuesday’s election are 3,759 yes votes to 5,440 no votes with all precincts reporting. A Carrolton Public Schools millage renewal and increase passed by 377 to 260. The funds are to continue operations in the district for the next ten years. However, the Meridian Public Schools bond proposal of $17.4 million for district upgrades and new buses was defeated 777 to 991. A Beal City Public Schools bond proposal for $11 million was approved 281 to 182.

In Gladwin County, four county wide proposals were on the ballot. The Conservation District millage renewal passed 2,087 to 1,911, as did the road and bridge millage renewal by 2,445 to 1,764. The MSU Extension millage renewal also passed 2,267 to 1,938. However, the Law Enforcement Public Safety millage was defeated 2,065 to 2,139.