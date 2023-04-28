Tuscola County Jail Proposal on Special August Ballot

Tuscola County officials are hoping a proposal to build a new jail will be met with approval by voters.

Last November, residents voted no to a new jail by 54 percent, defeating a .98 mill bond proposal for a $44 million facility. Tuscola County Sheriff Glenn Skrent says the current 60 year old jail is inadequate for the county’s needs and is in need of major repairs in several areas.

The proposed jail would have 120 beds and cover more than 71,000 square feet. The Tuscola County Board of Commissioners has approved placing a new proposal on the ballot for a special election this August.