Tuscola County Home Invasion Under Investigation

A 35-year-old man from Bay City is in the Tuscola County Jail on home invasion charges. Michigan State Police at the Caro Post said troopers responded to a home on Sanilac Rd. in Tuscola County’s Juniata Township about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, after the homeowners found their home had been broken into and ransacked while they were away. Several items were missing.
Several hours later, a 911 call came in reporting a suspicious person about two miles from the house where the home invasion took place. Tuscola County Sheriff deputies found the man and turned him over to state troopers for questioning.
State Police said an investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.