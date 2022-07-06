      Weather Alert

Tuscola County Home Invasion Under Investigation

Ann Williams
Jul 6, 2022 @ 3:33pm
source: Michigan State Police

A 35-year-old man from Bay City is in the Tuscola County Jail on home invasion charges. Michigan State Police at the Caro Post said troopers responded to a home on Sanilac Rd. in Tuscola County’s Juniata Township about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, after the homeowners found their home had been broken into and ransacked while they were away. Several items were missing.

Several hours later, a 911 call came in reporting a suspicious person about two miles from the house where the home invasion took place. Tuscola County Sheriff deputies found the man and turned him over to state troopers for questioning.

State Police said an investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

Popular Posts
Fatal Industrial Accident in Huron County Under Investigation
Riverfront Saginaw Is A Happening Place!
Fugitive Peter Chadwick went from millionaire to bussing tables while on the run
Bay City Fireworks Festival will Cause Transit Changes
Toddler Dies Days After Falling into Pool
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On