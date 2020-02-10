Tuscola County Crash Kills One
(Alpha Media file photo)
A Tuscola County crash killed a 27-year-old man from Mayville early Sunday morning. Michigan State Police responded to the corner of Schott and Snover Roads in Fremont Township about 2:00 a.m., for a single-car crash. The driver, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 28-year-old female passenger, also from Mayville, was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Troopers said the road at the crash scene was covered with ice and had to be shut down for a period of time. Investigators do not think alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.