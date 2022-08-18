Tuscola County Crash Injures Essexville Woman

A Bay County woman was hurt in a Tuscola County crash that happened Wednesday.

Just after 12:30pm Tuscola Deputies, Unionville Fire Crews and EMS were sent to a one vehicle crash on M25 near Bradleyville Road in Akron Township. Initial investigation showed the 46 year old woman from Essexville suffered a medical problem while travelling Northbound on M25 causing her to lose control, leave the roadway and strike a group of trees. The victim was seriously injured and was transported by Airlift to a Saginaw Hospital for treatment. Her name was not released.