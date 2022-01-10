      Weather Alert

Tuscola County Crash Claims Life of Howell Woman

Michael Percha
Jan 10, 2022 @ 6:56am

A woman is dead after a single vehicle crash in Tuscola County.

Police say the crash occurred Sunday, January 9 around 2:40 a.m. on M-15 north of Swaffer Rd. in Vassar Township. A 30-year-old Millington Township man was driving a 1994 GMC Sierra north when he lost control of the vehicle on icy roads. A 24-year-old Howell woman was partially ejected from the vehicle and did not survive her injuries. A 24-year-old Millington man suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated. The crash remains under investigation.

Popular Posts
Police Investigate Homicide Death of Child
Flint Man Dies in Garage Fire
Flint Police Looking for Missing Teen Girl
Woman Sentenced in the Deaths of Her Mother, Another Woman
Expectant Mother Loses Unborn Child in Tuscola County Crash
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On