Tuscola County Crash Claims Life of Howell Woman

A woman is dead after a single vehicle crash in Tuscola County.
Police say the crash occurred Sunday, January 9 around 2:40 a.m. on M-15 north of Swaffer Rd. in Vassar Township. A 30-year-old Millington Township man was driving a 1994 GMC Sierra north when he lost control of the vehicle on icy roads. A 24-year-old Howell woman was partially ejected from the vehicle and did not survive her injuries. A 24-year-old Millington man suffered minor injuries in the crash.
The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated. The crash remains under investigation.