Tunes By the Tridge Cancelled for 2020
source: City of Midland
Midland Parks and Recreation has cancelled all remaining dates for the 2020 Tunes by the Tridge summer concert series. Concerns regarding proper social distancing requirements and controlling the number of people in attendance to comply with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order regarding large gatherings led to the cancellation.
“We are saddened and disappointed that this summer’s entertainment options will not include Tunes by the Tridge this year,” said Director of Public Services Karen Murphy. “We look forward to returning in 2021 with a concert line-up that’s bigger and better than ever!”
The city of Midland plans for some summer programs, including Walk Midland and summer recreational softball and beach volleyball leagues, will continue in accordance with current social distancing guidelines and public health directives. For more information on these programs, visit www.cityofmidlandmi.gov/recreation.