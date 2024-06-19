WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Tuition to Increase at SVSU

By christianamalacara
June 19, 2024 4:00AM EDT
SVSU, location of the competition

The Saginaw Valley State University Board of Control has approved a rise in tuition for 2024-2025 school year.

The Board approved their 2024-25 budget, alongside a tuition hike of $431 per credit hour. Michigan undergraduates will pay $12,930 annually, up $690.

A new staff contract promises wage increases averaging 4.3% initially, with higher raises for experienced and new employees. Future raises of 2.5% and 2% are slated for years two and three.

The Board also approved spending more than $4 million to renovate residence halls Great Lakes A-C, part of the First Year Suites complex.

