Tuberville to drop hold on all military nominations except for four-star officers

Washington — Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville announced Tuesday he will drop his monthslong hold on military nominations except for four-star general and flag officers. Since Tuberville began his hold in February, the backlog of nominations in the Senate has grown to affect over 450 officers.

“I’m not going to hold the promotions of these people any longer,” Tuberville told reporters Tuesday. “We just released them – about 440 of them. Everybody but 10 or 11 four-stars.”

His hold was a way to protest a Pentagon policy on abortion that reimburses travel expenses for service members who have to travel to seek an abortion or other types of reproductive health care. For months, Tuberville said he would drop his hold when the Pentagon changed its policy.