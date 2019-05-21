Tuberculosis Reported at Delta College

Delta College officials were recently informed of a student diagnosed with an active case of tuberculosis.

On May 13, the Central Michigan District Health Department notified the college of the student’s condition, which then sent an email to students and two instructors who worked with the student. According to school officials, the student attended two classes during the winter semester. The classes were held Monday and Wednesday afternoons and Thursday evenings. Only the instructors and students who attended classes with the affected student were notified. Health officials say the risk of exposure to the disease is low to moderate.

Tuberculosis is a bacterial infection which affects the lungs, causing coughing, chest pain, fever, fatigue, unintentional weight loss, chills and loss of appetite. Anyone with questions or concerns about the incident can call their local health department or the Central Michigan District Health Department at (989) 772-8147.