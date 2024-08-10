Trump’s plane diverted in Montana due to mechanical issue

▶ Watch Video: Harris rally in Arizona, Trump in Montana to campaign after 2024 election debate news

Former President Donald Trump’s plane was forced Friday to divert its landing to Billings, Montana, due to a mechanical issue, airport officials confirmed to CBS News.

Trump was holding a rally in Bozeman, Montana, Friday night, but his private plane landed instead in Billings Friday afternoon, Billings-Logan International Airport said in a statement. Bozeman is about 150 miles west of Billings.

The airport said Trump’s plane “landed without incident,” and Trump then departed for Bozeman on another private jet. The details of the mechanical issue were not confirmed.

Trump’s Bozeman rally was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. local time, or 10 p.m. ET, and supporters lined up hours ahead of the scheduled start time to secure a spot. He did not take the stage until about 11:30 p.m. ET, however.

This is Trump’s first rally this week, while his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, and opponents, Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz, have been traversing key battleground states. Less than one month ago, Trump was shot during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Montana is considered a safe Republican state, and no Democrat has won the race for president there since Bill Clinton in 1992. But Trump’s appearance is meant to give GOP Senate candidate Tim Sheehy a boost as he tries to unseat incumbent Democrat Sen. Jon Tester, who is up for reelection in November.