By CBS News
February 9, 2023 2:04PM EST
Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts active again

Former President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were active again as of Thursday, after his more than two-year suspension following the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, said it would not be making any statements on the matter. 

In late January, Meta president of global affairs Nick Clegg announced that Trump’s social media accounts on Meta platforms would soon be reinstated. Clegg also warned that his past violations meant he would face “heightened penalties for repeat offenses.” 

“In the event that Mr. Trump posts further violating content, the content will be removed and he will be suspended for between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation,” Clegg wrote.
 

