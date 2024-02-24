Trump’s civil fraud judgment is officially over $450 million, and climbing

▶ Watch Video: How New York civil fraud ruling could affect Trump’s finances

In New York, former President Donald Trump’s bills are racking up. The judgment in his civil fraud trial was officially entered with the court today — $454,156,783.05 for him alone, plus Trump is now accruing over $100,000 of post-judgment interest each day.

This is on top of the recent $83.3 million verdict against him in the E. Jean Carroll defamation trial.

Trump and the other defendants in the civil fraud case — his sons Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, and two other Trump Organization executives — have 30 days to appeal the decision by Judge Arthur Engoron, which found them liable for fraud for misrepresenting the value of Trump properties.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and vowed to appeal, calling the case a politically motivated “witch hunt.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James could enforce this judgment by freezing Trump’s bank accounts and selling off his properties. James has said she has her eye on Trump’s 40 Wall Street skyscraper. To prevent such actions, Trump either has to post a bond or deposit money with the court — likely at least the full amount of the judgment, the Atttorney General’s Office said, and possibly additional funds to cover post-judgment interest that will continue to accrue during the appeal process.

The final monetary judgment entered, including about $100 million in pre-judgment interest, totals $464,576,230.62 for all the defendants. Starting today, post-judgment interest also begins accruing at 9% per annum. That’s a total of $114,553.04 interest per day, with $111,983.86 just for Trump.

Trump and the other defendants had asked Engoron to stay enforcement of the judgment for 30 days to “allow for an orderly post-Judgment process, particularly given the magnitude of the Judgment.”

Engoron denied the request, saying: “You have failed to explain, much less justify, any basis for a stay.”