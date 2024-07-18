Trump’s 17-year-old granddaughter, Kai, speaks at RNC

▶ Watch Video: Trump arrives ahead of Kimberly Guilfoyle’s RNC speech

Former President Donald Trump’s 17-year-old granddaughter took to the stage at the Republican National Convention Wednesday night to share a side of her grandfather she said most people don’t see.

Kai is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr., and his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump. Kai said she her dad to speak at the RNC on Monday.

“The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person,” Kai said. “But I know him for who he is. He is very caring and loving. He truly wants the best for this country. And he will fight every single day to make America great again.”

Kai said her grandfather always wants to know how his grandchildren are doing out at school, and when she made the honor roll, printed it out to show his friends.

“He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going, and tells me all about his,” Kai said. “But then I have to remind him that I’m in school and I’ll have to call him back later.”

If the two aren’t on the same team during a golf game, Kai said her grandfather will try to get into her head.

“But I have to remind him, I’m a Trump, too,” she said, smiling.

Kai, like her grandfather, is an avid golfer. She frequently posts photos of her golf game on Instagram.

But Kai brought up heavier topics, too, referring to the criminal cases leveled against her grandfather.

“Even when he’s going through all these court cases, he always asks me how I’m doing,” she said.

She said she was “shocked” to hear the news Saturday that her grandfather had been shot during his rally in Pennsylvania. Trump’s injury wasn’t serious, although he wore a bandage over his right ear on Wednesday.

“On Saturday, I was shocked when I heard that he has been shot,” she said. “And I just wanted to know if he was OK. It was heartbreaking that someone would do that to another person. A lot of people have put my grandpa through hell, and he’s still standing.”