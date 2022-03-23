Trump withdraws endorsement of Mo Brooks in Alabama Senate race

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday pulled his endorsement from Alabama Republican Senate candidate Mo Brooks, who has struggled in recent polling.

Trump endorsed Brooks in April 2021, when Brooks had a substantial double-digit lead in the polls. In that announcement, Trump called Brooks, who is currently a Republican congressman, a “great Conservative Republican leader, who will stand up for America First” and said the congressman was ” fighting for voter integrity (like few others).”

In the statement revoking his endorsement, Trump said that Brooks had “made a horrible mistake recently when he went ‘woke'” when he told people to put the 2020 election “behind you” during a rally last August in Alabama.

“Since he decided to go in another direction, so have I, and I am hereby withdrawing my Endorsement of Mo Brooks for the Senate,” Trump said in a statement. “I don’t think the great people of Alabama will disagree with me. Election Fraud must be captured and stopped, or we won’t have a Country anymore. I will be making a new Endorsement in the near future!”

FILE – Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ark., speaks Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, at a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the “Save America Rally.” Jacquelyn Martin / AP

Last August, at the Alabama rally, Brooks was met by boos when he urged Alabamans to move on from 2020.

“There are some people who are despondent about the voter fraud election theft in 2020. Folks, put that behind you. Put that behind you,” Brooks said.

An Alabama News and Gray Television poll released on Tuesday showed 34.6% of Republican voters said they would choose retired Army helicopter pilot Mike Durant, while 28.4% would support Katie Britt, retiring Senator Richard Shelby’s former chief of staff, and 16.1% said they would support brooks.

Last August, that same poll showed Brooks having support of 40.8% of voters. Durant had not yet entered the race at that time.

“When I endorsed Mo Brooks, he took a 44-point lead and was unstoppable. He then hired a new campaign staff who ‘brilliantly’ convinced him to ‘stop talking about the 2020 Election,'” Trump, who regularly refers to his endorsement as the most powerful one in politics, said in his statement.

There is no evidence that widespread voter fraud swayed the 2020 election. The accuracy of the election has been confirmed by dozens of court rulings, audits and recounts.

A source connected with the Durant campaign said that Durant met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Monday, ahead of Trump’s announcement about pulling support from Brooks.

Brooks has also made positive comments about Trump’s former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, whose relationship with Trump soured after Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation. In a January radio interview, Brooks said Sessions was “one of the best senators we ever had.”

Brooks noted that Sessions played two roles, one as senator and one as attorney general, adding, “I did not interact with him personally much as attorney general, but I did as U.S. senator. And as a U.S. senator, he was great.”

Earlier this week, Brooks seemed to have tried to repair his relationship with the former president by pledging not to support Senator Mitch McConnell as GOP Senate leader if elected. Trump has frequently attacked McConnell in public and private remarks, causing some Senate candidates to say they won’t support McConnell.