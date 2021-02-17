Trump unloads on “dour, sullen, and unsmiling” McConnell

▶ Watch Video: House Democrat’s lawsuit accuses Trump of inciting Capitol riot

Former President Trump unloaded on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in a lengthy statement Tuesday, after McConnell voted no on impeaching the former president but held him “practically and morally responsible” for the assault on the Capitol on January 6.

The ex-president blasted the minority leader’s political skills and said his only regret is backing the Kentucky Republican when he was up for reelection last year.

“My only regret is that McConnell ‘begged’ for my strong support and endorsement before the great people of Kentucky in the 2020 election, and I gave it to him,” the former president said in a statement. “He went from one point down to 20 points up, and won. How quickly he forgets. Without my endorsement, McConnell would have lost, and lost badly.”

McConnell did win reelection by about 20 points, but he was the heavy favorite in the race against Amy McGrath, not the underdog.

Mr. Trump went on to say of McConnell, “His numbers are lower than ever before, he is destroying the Republican side of the Senate, and in so doing, seriously hurting our Country. Likewise, McConnell has no credibility on China because of his family’s substantial Chinese business holdings. He does nothing on this tremendous economic and military threat.”

“Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again,” the ex-president continued. “He will never do what needs to be done, or what is right for our Country. Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First. We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful, and compassionate leadership.”

The ex-president also blamed McConnell for losing Georgia, a key swing state in 2020. In January, after Mr. Trump claimed for weeks that the presidential election had been rigged, Democrats won the two open Senate seats in Georgia, effectively giving Democrats control.

Seven Senate Republicans joined Democrats in voting to convict Mr. Trump on Saturday.