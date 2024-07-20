Trump, Ukraine’s Zelenskyy speak by phone

▶ Watch Video: Zelenskyy meets with Senators Schumer, McConnell as NATO summit continues

Washington — Former President Donald Trump spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday in a call that comes nearly five years after another phone conversation between the leaders triggered Trump’s first impeachment.

Both Trump and Zelenskyy shared details of the call on social media, saying the Ukrainian president congratulated Trump on becoming the GOP nominee and condemning Saturday’s attempted assassination.

Trump, who has insisted that the war between Russia and Ukraine “would have never happened” if he were still president, described it as a “very good phone call.”

“I appreciate President Zelenskyy for reaching out because I, as your next President of the United States, will bring peace to the world and end the war that has cost so many lives and devastated countless innocent families. Both sides will be able to come together and negotiate a deal that ends the violence and paves a path forward to prosperity,” Trump said, though he has not said how peace would be achieved.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine was grateful for U.S. aid and that the two agreed to “discuss at a personal meeting what steps can make peace fair and truly lasting.”

Trump has been critical of the Biden administration sending billions in aid to Ukraine to help it defend itself since Russia launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022. Trump has called Zelenskyy “the greatest salesman of any politician that’s ever lived.”

“Every time he comes to our country, he walks away with $60 billion,” Trump said on June 15.

It’s unclear if Trump would support continued military aid for Ukraine if he wins the election. His running mate, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, has also been critical of Ukraine assistance.

During a call between Trump and Zelenskyy on July 25, 2019, the then-president pushed for his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate his political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The House, controlled by Democrats at the time, impeached Trump in December 2019, but the Republican-led Senate acquitted him of charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress.

Olivia Rinaldi contributed reporting.