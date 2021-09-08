Trump to provide commentary on boxing match on 9/11

On the day other ex-presidents visit memorial sites to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 2001 terrorist attacks, former President Trump will be providing commentary on a boxing match between former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield and former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort.

Donald Trump Jr. will join his father during the Triller Fight Club evening matchup in Hollywood, Florida. The Trumps’ “unfiltered boxing commentary” and match will be available on Pay-Per-View and FITE, according to a press release.

Holyfield, who will be 59 years old in October, has not fought in a professional bout since 2011. He’s taking the place of Oscar de la Hoya, who had to withdraw because he has been hospitalized with a case of COVID-19, he said on Twitter. Belfort is 44 years old.

“I love great fighters and great fights,” the former president said in a statement. “I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event.”

On the same day, meanwhile, former President George W. Bush will visit the 9/11 memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania and former President Barack Obama will visit the 9/11 memorial in New York City. President Joe Biden will visit all three crash sites in New York City, Pennsylvania and Arlington, Virginia.

It’s the first time Mr. Trump will be hosting a sporting event since leaving office in January. But he has long had a presence in the boxing world, and has been inducted into both the New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame and the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame.

The former president will also be in the political spotlight — this week he announced plans to hold rallies in Des Moines, Iowa, and Perry, Georgia.