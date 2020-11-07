Trump supporters crowd vote counting sites in Arizona

▶ Watch Video: Arizona and Nevada race to count final votes

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is ahead in Arizona as votes continue to be tallied. If he succeeds, it would be the first time a Democratic presidential candidate wins the state in 24 years. Elections officials said they started counting early ballots two weeks before Election Day and they’re on track to complete their quickest count with the most votes they’ve ever seen.

A crowd of President Trump’s ardent supporters — many armed with guns — turned up for rallies Friday outside the building in Phoenix where tens of thousands of ballots are still being counted. Other protests were held in the same location earlier this week. The crowd is determined to wait it out for the final results.

Brooke Steslicki and Michelle Blischke drove to Arizona from California. “If we don’t protect the vote, and we don’t have legal votes, and those votes don’t count, we’re nothing,” said Steslicki.

Supporters of President Trump protest the election results at the Maricopa County Elections Department office in Phoenix on November 6, 2020. Courtney Pedroza / Getty

Supporters of Mr. Trump have been seen praying at their rallies. Some said they’re praying for an accurate count of ballots inside the Maricopa County Elections Department office.

Those backing the president are also calling on their faith outside the Clark County Election Department office in Nevada. Tens of thousands of ballots from the Las Vegas metropolitan area are still being counted. On Friday, Joe Gloria, the Clark County registrar for voters, responded to GOP claims of invalid voting by people who don’t currently live in the state.

“This is a military town. We also have several students that travel outside of the state to go to school. Those folks are eligible to vote,” said Gloria.