Trump subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee

Former President Donald Trump was subpoenaed Friday for documents and his testimony by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol.

The chairman of the committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democrat of Mississippi, issued the subpoena to Trump in a letter eight days after the panel’s unanimous vote to do so, at the end of what was likely the committee’s final hearing.

The committee demands that the former president submit documentary material by Nov. 4, which would be followed by “one or more days” of his deposition under oath “on or about” Nov. 14, according to the panel’s letter.