Trump, special counsel at odds in Florida over future of documents case

Fort Pierce, Florida — Days after the Supreme Court agreed to consider whether he is absolutely immune from prosecution, former President Donald Trump and his legal team are in a Florida courtroom, as the judge in the federal classified documents case against him on Friday considers when the case will go to trial.

By late morning, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, had not set a trial date and appeared skeptical of the July date proposed by special counsel Jack Smith. The hearing, which has already been in session for two hours, is focused mainly on how the case can proceed to trial and what pretrial hearings and procedures will be required.

Trump and Smith were both in the federal courtroom during the marathon morning session. It was the first time they’ve been in the same room since January, when Trump’s lawyers were making the case in an appeals court hearing in Washington that he has broad immunity from prosecution for alleged acts while he was president.

Trump entered the court wearing a blue suit and red tie and spoke from time to time with his attorneys, who flanked him throughout the proceeding. He sat mostly looking toward the judge, at times glancing at prosecutors.

Prosecutors Thursday night proposed a July 8 trial date, while the defense, which has argued a fair trial would not be possible before the November election, conceded that August or September would be feasible if the court requires the trial to move forward. Both sides continued to make the case for their preferred dates.

“The one thing the parties can agree on is this case can be tried this summer,” Deputy special counsel Jay Bratt argued Friday. But Cannon referred to some of the proposed pretrial deadlines proposed by the Justice Department as “unrealistic” and said she needs space in the case to “allow for flexibility.”

Judge Cannon continued to try to grapple with the complex evidence and rules of classified evidence in the case and their impact on the trial date. She appeared reluctant to schedule the case in July.

Trump attorney Todd Blanche pointed out that the former president, beginning in March, would be on trial in another case in New York until mid-May, so his lawyers “cannot effectively prepare for this trial by July.” Prosecutors pointed out that Blanche chose to take the documents case when he already had the New York case. Blanche countered that a defendant should have the counsel of his choosing and said, “We are not trying to play courts off each other.”

Blanche said the “easy solution” would be to start after the 2024 election, in late November, to avoid “working ourselves into almost a frenzy.”

The parties said they thought the case would take four or five weeks and discussed the Justice Department guidelines that preclude “overt” investigative actions in the run-up to a presidential election. Trump’s team argued it was a form of “election interference” to have the case go to trial in the fall, but prosecutors rejected that assertion, telling the court the election-related guidance applies to indictments and charges and not to actual trials, which are under the jurisdiction of courts.

Cannon also considered the various procedures required to use and examine classified evidence under the Classified Information Protection Act (CIPA) and how that might affect trial schedules, noting at one point that one case cited by the Justice Department involving classified documents took three and a half years to complete.

The other portion of the morning session Friday focused on Trump’s motion to compel discovery from the Justice Department on evidence that proves — according to Trump’s lawyers — that the case was politically motivated.

Prosecutor David Harbach characterized their arguments as “baseless theories about the origins of this protection” in an attempt to get a hearing on the books and force evidentiary handover.

They said that holding a hearing on that evidence would be “unprecedented” and criticized Trump’s team for not citing any previous cases where such a hearing had occurred.

But Trump argues he’s entitled to discovery beyond what the special counsel is required to provide. His legal team says the special counsel is not acknowledging “exculpatory, discoverable evidence in the hands of the senior officials at the White House, DOJ, and FBI who provided guidance and assistance as this lawless mission proceeded, and the agencies that supported the flawed investigation from its inception such as NARA, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (“ODNI”), and other politically-charged components of the Intelligence Community.”

Trump attorney Emil Bove argued the former president’s legal team can’t “take [the prosecutor’s] word for it” when it says the evidentiary obligations don’t apply to a larger team. He also argued that they should be able to discuss why President Biden was not charged for similar conduct, a claim the Justice Department has refuted in court documents.

As he left the court for the lunchtime break, he briefly looked at the press behind him.

The rest of Friday’s hearing will focus on Trump’s efforts to get normally protected trial information into public filings.