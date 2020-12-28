Trump signs COVID-19 economic relief package

The White House said Sunday night that President Trump signed legislation for $900 billion in coronavirus economic aid and $1.4 trillion in government spending, averting a government shutdown and providing support for millions of Americans.

Mr. Trump signed the bill one day before the government was set to shut down – but not before unemployment benefits for an estimated 12 million Americans lapsed.

Congress passed the package on December 21. But in a surprise video posted to Twitter last week, Mr. Trump blasted the package, calling for larger stimulus payments and other changes.

“I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000, or $4,000 dollars for a couple,” Mr. Trump said in the video. “I’m also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package.”

The economic package not only provides $600 in direct payments for adults making up to $75,000 per year and children – or $2,400 for a family of four – it also includes $284.45 billion in lending for small businesses, $25 billion in direct rental assistance, $82 billion for education funding, $45 billion for public transit systems and $13 billion for increased food stamps and child nutrition benefits.

The bill also extends the eviction moratorium for another month. If it isn’t passed, millions of renters who have fallen behind on their rent could face eviction.

The president is spending the Christmas holiday with his family at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.