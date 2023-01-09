Trump, potential 2024 candidates make overtures to Iowa Republicans

Potential 2024 presidential contenders made overtures to Iowa Republicans on Monday, a sign they’re beginning to ramp up their activity in the state holding the first Republican presidential nominating contest.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and former President Donald Trump (who has already declared his 2024 run) placed full-page ads in a booklet handed out to state Republican lawmakers at the Iowa GOP Annual Legislative Breakfast Monday.

Ad for former President Trump in Iowa state GOP pamphlet. Provided by an Iowa Republican

Conservative radio host and former California GOP gubernatorial-recall nominee Larry Elder also bought a page.

Term-limited Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson was the guest speaker at Monday’s breakfast, according to an Iowa Republican.

Trump occupies a two page spread that was bought by his campaign. One page talks about his 2016 campaign launch, highlights agenda items during his term as president such as his border, energy independence and respecting “the rule of law.” The other page in big bold letters reads, “Iowa — Together, Let’s Finish What We Started.”

Pompeo’s page highlights his book, including a quote from him, and was paid for by the Champion American Values PAC, an organization chaired by Pompeo.

Ad for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Iowa state Republican booklet Provided by an Iowa Republican

Scott’s page, which focuses on education and features pictures of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa congressional delegation, touts his work with Iowa leaders “to help our students achieve their American Dream.” The ad was paid for by his Senate campaign.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott in Iowa state GOP pamphlet. Provided by an Iowa Republican

Pompeo and Scott have not declared whether they’re running in 2024, but they were active on the campaign trail for Republican candidates during the 2022 midterm elections. Last month, Pompeo told Fox News he is mulling his 2024 decision and said that he’d need to be “hard at it” by the end of the first quarter in 2023 if he does decide to run.

Hutchinson also hasn’t made a White House bid official, but made visits to Iowa and New Hampshire in the last year and was critical of Trump after the Jan 6 attacks on the Capitol.

In a statement, Iowa Republican Party Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said, “The Republican Party of Iowa welcomes any and all 2024 contenders to come and make their pitch directly to Iowans. Hosting the First-in-the-Nation Caucus is a crucial responsibility, and Iowa Republicans support the open dialogue and debate necessary for Iowans to make the most informed decision possible.”