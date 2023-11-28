Trump loses bid to subpoena Jan. 6 committee material

The federal judge overseeing the 2020 election case against former President Donald Trump denied a request from his legal team for permission to subpoena members of the House Jan. 6 select committee and others for evidence in his upcoming trial.

Judge Tanya Chutkan on Monday denied Trump’s request, after his lawyers had asked the court in October to approve subpoenas for records from the National Archives and Records Administration, the House Administration Committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Democratic chair of the House Jan. 6 panel, and others. Attorneys for Trump allege there are missing records from the now-disbanded committee that they would like for pretrial preparation. But members of the committee say there is no missing material.

Trump’s attorneys have not yet said whether they’ll appeal Chutkan’s decision.

The former president has pleaded not guilty to four felony charges accusing him of trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Trump’s attorneys had asked Chutkan to recuse herself from the case, but she said she would not.

Scott MacFarlane and Rob Legare contributed to this report.