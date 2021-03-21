Trump looking to launch social media platform, adviser says

Former President Trump is looking to launch his own social media platform in the months ahead, his senior adviser Jason Miller said Sunday on Fox News’ “#MediaBuzz.”

Miller told Fox News he couldn’t say much more right now, but claimed “numerous companies” have approached the former president and he’s held meetings on the subject at Mar-a-Lago. Miller suggested Mr. Trump’s future social media platform will bring in “tens of millions of people.”

“I do think that we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media, probably in about two or three months here, with his own platform,” Miller said on Fox News. “And this is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media, it’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does.”

Mr. Trump, who has been permanently banned from his preferred platform of Twitter since January, has been sending some tweet-like statements through his office to reporters. The former president was banned from the platform following the January 6 assault on the Capitol and Mr. Trump’s false claims that the election was rigged.

The former president continues to incorrectly claim that he won, including in a statement on Saturday in which he claimed the election was “illegitimate.”