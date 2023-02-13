WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Trump lawyers turned over material marked classified found in January

By CBS News
February 13, 2023 12:04AM EST
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have turned over a newly discovered folder marked classified to the U.S. government, according to two people familiar with the exchange of material, which was found at Mar-a-Lago last month.

ABC News first reported on the new material.

And, according to a source close to Trump’s legal team, Trump is expected to contest special counsel Jack Smith’s subpoena of former Vice President Mike Pence on executive privilege grounds.

Smith was appointed in November to oversee the Justice Department’s criminal investigation into Trump, including the allegations that he retained national defense information at his residence at Mar-a-Lago and key aspects of the Jan. 6 investigation

Sources told CBS News in November that the Justice Department had reached out to Pence in connection to Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election and Jan. 6, 2021. Sources familiar with the matter told CBS News at the time that Pence had received the request and was reviewing it. 

