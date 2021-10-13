Trump Justice Department official subpoenaed by January 6 committee

The House January 6 select committee has subpoenaed former assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark, committee chair Congressman Bennie Thompson announced Wednesday.

Clark was a key figure in raising doubts about the inegrity of the election, according to a Senate Judiciary report issued last week. The New York Times reported in January that Clark planned with former President Trump to oust acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, and pressure lawmakers in Georgia to reverse the state’s presidential election results.

In this Sept. 14, 2020, file photo, Jeff Clark, then-Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources Division, speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington. Susan Walsh / AP

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.