Trump injured but safe after rally shooting; attendee, shooter dead

Former President Donald Trump was rushed offstage after shots were fired at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Saturday evening. Trump said in a social media post that he was injured when a bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear.

The Secret Service says Trump is now safe, and he was checked at a local hospital before leaving a few hours later. Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., told CBS News’ Robert Costa that his father is “doing fine.”

The U.S. Secret Service confirmed two people are dead — the gunman and an audience member — and two spectators were critically injured. State police said the shooting victims were all men; their names were not released.

“U.S. Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased,” the agency said.

Reporters heard numerous shots and Secret Service rushed the stage. Video captured by CBS News shows Trump touching his ear and then crouching to the ground. Some blood could be seen on his face.

Trump was taken away in a motorcade. He held up a fist as he got into the SUV.

In a statement early Sunday morning, the FBI identified the shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, which is located just outside Pittsburgh.

High school yearbook photo of Thomas Matthew Crooks

In a news conference late Saturday night, Kevin Rojek, special agent in charge of the FBI Pittsburgh office, refused to speculate on a possible motive, but said authorities are investigating the shooting as an “attempted assassination.” A law enforcement official said early Sunday that there are no foreign terrorism ties known at this time and the suspect was not on the radar of law enforcement, although they are still running his name down.

According to multiple law enforcement officials, the gunman opened fire with a semi-automatic AR-15. ATF is tracing the weapon. The gunman was on top of a shed outside the security perimeter set up by the Secret Service, and opened fire from about 400 feet away, law enforcement sources said.

Law enforcement sources told CBS News on Sunday that suspicious devices were found in the gunman’s vehicle. The gunman also had with him a piece of commercially available equipment that appeared capable of initiating the devices. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report.

Bomb technicians called to the scene were involved in securing and investigating the devices.

Rojek called it “surprising” that the gunman was able to fire multiple shots. When pressed by reporters, he refused to provide details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting or the FBI’s investigation. He disclosed that “there was identification of suspicious packages around where the shooter was, and so we deployed, in an abundance of caution, bomb assets, to make sure those were cleared for investigators.”

He did not say if any such packages were found.

“Right now, we’re tracking down all leads, and doing all interviews, and tracking anything that we can regarding suspicious locations, vehicles … that’s all related to this event, but I can’t confirm or deny anything beyond that,” Rojek said.

The FBI is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Secret Service and state and local agencies.

“It is incredibly difficult to have a venue open to the public, and to secure that against any possible threat, against a very determined attacker,” Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said of the Secret Service, “That’s a huge lift to try and do it.” No Secret Service officials attended Saturday night’s news conference.

This image shows the location of the shooting site, about 400 feet from the stage, at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024. Google Earth/CBS News

Earlier in the evening, Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement that the “Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe.” The agency released more details in a second statement:

“During Former President Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on the evening of July 13 at approximately 6:15 p.m., a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue. U.S. Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased. U.S. Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and Former President Trump is safe. One spectator was killed, and two spectators were critically injured. This incident is currently under investigation. and the Secret Service has notified the FBI.”

The Trump campaign said in a statement, “President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility.” He was released from the hospital later Saturday night.

Former President Donald Trump is shown covered by U.S. Secret Service agents after an incident during his rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pa. / Getty Images

In a post on Truth Social Saturday night, Trump elaborated on what happened and described his injuries:

“I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

A photo by New York Times photographer Doug Mills captured the moment a bullet flew past Trump’s head as he spoke at the rally.

A bullet can be seen passing near the head of former President Donald Trump as gunshots are fired at his campaign rally in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Doug Mills/The New York Times

Rep. Mike Kelley of Pennsylvania, who was standing backstage watching Trump speak, told CBS News, “I believe a lady who was next to me was hit, other people were hit.”

Former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents after apparent shots were fired at his campaign rally, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. Evan Vucci / AP

Several witnesses told CBS Pittsburgh reporters they saw the gunman on the roof right before the shooting started and tried to alert officers.

Another witness, Madison Brooks, told CBS News, “I was about five feet away from him, like I was within sight distance, like I was so close, and all of a sudden I hear these four shots and everybody is screaming ‘drop,’ and you can see the blood like splatter on his face. The Secret Service just barricades him. It was just so scary.”

CBS News campaign reporter Jake Rosen interviewed an eyewitness with blood on his shirt who said he was an ER physician and had performed CPR on a victim with a head wound.

“I heard the shots. I thought it was firecrackers to begin with,” he said. “Somebody over there was screaming he’s been shot. He’s been shot. So I made my way over. I said, I’m an emergency department physician. Let me help you. The guy has spun around was jammed between the benches. He had a head shot here. There’s lots of blood and he had brain matter there.”

The man said a helicopter was coming for the victim.

CBS Pittsburgh reporter Ricky Sayer reported a medivac helicopter landed at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh and an individual was quickly brought into the hospital. The person’s identity and condition are not known. A small number of police were seen outside the hospital, and another helicopter landed with a transport a short time later. This followed a black SUV with police lights pulling up next to the helipad.

The hospital later confirmed that it was treating two critically injured patients.

Former President Donald Trump is covered by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. Evan Vucci / AP

President Biden addressed the nation at about 8:15 p.m. ET.

“There is no place for this kind of violence in America. It’s sick. It’s sick,” Mr. Biden said. “It’s one of the reasons why we have to unite this country. We cannot allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this.”

A reporter asked the president if he believes this was an assassination attempt.

“I don’t know enough to — I have an opinion, but I don’t have any facts,” Mr. Biden said. “So I want to make sure I have all the facts before I make any more comments.”

The White House confirmed late Saturday night that Mr. Biden and Trump spoke by phone, but did not detail what was said on the call. A Trump adviser also confirmed the two spoke.

Trump’s motorcade departed Butler Memorial Hospital a little before 9:30 p.m. local time, two sources confirmed to CBS News, and he left the area under Secret Service protection. Video posted by a Trump aide to social media early Sunday morning showed him deboarding after his plane landed at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. Prior to the shooting incident, he had been scheduled to travel to his estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, before departing for Milwaukee for the convention.

In a statement issued earlier, Mr. Biden said, “I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

Attendees scatter after gunfire rang out during a Trump campaign rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pa. / Getty Images

A Biden campaign official says the campaign is pausing all outbound communications and working to take down their television ads as quickly as possible.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said the House will conduct “a full investigation of the tragic events today. The American people deserve to know the truth. We will have Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle and other appropriate officials from DHS and the FBI appear for a hearing before our committees ASAP.”

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer posted a letter inviting Cheatle to testify at a hearing on Monday, July 22.

Numerous political figures on both sides of the aisle quickly condemned the attack.

Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement, “Doug and I are relieved that he is not seriously injured. We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting. … Violence such as this has no place in our nation. We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence.”

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted, “As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society. I thank God that former President Trump is safe. As we learn more details about this horrifying incident, let us pray that all those in attendance at the former President’s rally today are unharmed.”

“Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable,” Pennsylvania’s Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro said on X. “It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States. I have been briefed on the situation. @PAStatePolice are on the scene in Butler County and working with our federal and local partners.”

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted a photo of his father after the incident and wrote, “He’ll never stop fighting to Save America.”

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, considered a possible choice for Trump’s running mate, posted on social media, “Please join Kathryn and me in praying for President Trump, his family and everyone attending the rally today.”

Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, another potential VP candidate, tweeted, “Praying for President Trump and all those attending the rally in Pennsylvania today.”

Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, also on the VP shortlist, wrote, “Everyone join me in praying for our President Trump and everyone at that rally. I hope everyone is ok.”

CBS New York reports security has been tightened at Trump Tower in Manhattan following the rally shooting.

The Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department said it was increasing its police presence across the city, “out of an abundance of caution,” but said there were no known threats to the district.

Robert Costa, Pat Milton, Andy Triay, Arden Farhi, Fin Gomez, Aaron Navarro, Sara Cook and other CBS News staff contributed reporting.