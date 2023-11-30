Trump expected to testify in New York civil trial Dec. 11

▶ Watch Video: Trump gag order could be reinstated today in civil fraud case

Former President Trump’s lawyers will call him back to the stand to testify in his New York civil fraud trial on Dec. 11, the attorneys said Monday.

The former president already took the witness stand on Nov. 6, testifying under oath in a case stemming from a $250 million civil lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James. James has accused Trump, his two oldest sons, the Trump Organization and some executives of a yearslong fraud scheme, alleging defendants inflated the value of company assets and Trump’s own wealth for better loan and insurance terms.

Trump’s attorneys indicated Monday that they also intend to call Eric Trump to the stand on Dec. 6. The defense is expected to wrap its arguments soon after the former president testifies.

Trump’s earlier appearance taking the stand resulted in a contentious day in court. It is a civil trial, not a criminal one, and during his Nov. 6 testimony, Trump time and again strayed from answering the questions directly, prompting rebukes from New York Judge Arthur Engoron.

Testifying in a trial less than a month out from the 2024 presidential election is an unusual position for the frontrunner for the Republican nomination. Trump also faces four criminal trials next year.

The Iowa caucuses take place in seven weeks.

— Clare Hymes contributed to this report.