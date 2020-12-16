Trump expected to attend RNC meeting in January

President Trump is expected to attend the Republican National Committee meeting in Florida next month and plans to give remarks, a GOP source familiar with the situation tells CBS News.

The RNC meeting is typically a hub for presidential hopefuls, who get a chance to pitch their plans to donors and established party leaders. As CBS News has reported, the president is “seriously” considering running again in 2024, a move that would dampen the hopes of other Republicans who have waited their turn.

The RNC meeting at Amelia Island will come during Mr. Trump’s final days in office. Despite his failed bid for a second term, the president still enjoys a strong influence in the party, and strong support from his voting base.

Despite the Electoral College solidifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory on Monday, Mr. Trump continues to baselessly insist the election was marred by massive and widespread fraud. Mr. Trump still has not conceded and refuses to recognize Mr. Biden as the rightful winner.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is moving on. After the Electoral College cast its votes for Mr. Biden, McConnell congratulated the president-elect and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. McConnell, Senate Majority Whip John Thune and Senate Republican Conference Vice Chairman Senator Roy Blunt have also urged Senate Republicans not to challenge the results of the Electoral College vote during a January 6 joint session of Congress.

McConnell said it would be a “terrible vote” for the caucus because opposing an objection to the results would create the appearance of voting against President Trump, a source told CBS News.

Nancy Cordes and Alan He contributed reporting.