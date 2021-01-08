Trump condemns Capitol riots, calls for smooth transition of power

President Trump released a video on Thursday that acknowledged a “new administration will be inaugurated on January 20” and called for a time of “healing” in the wake of the assault of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters. In the video, which was put out by the White House, Mr. Trump called the riot a “heinous attack” filled with “lawlessness and mayhem.”

This was the first post the president has made on Twitter since he was banned for 12 hours on Wednesday after he posted a video saying “we love you” to the people storming the U.S. Capitol.

“Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem,” the president said in Thursday’s video. “America is and must always be a nation of law and order. the demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy.”

“To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country, and to those who broke the law, you will pay.”

He also used the video to switch his tone regarding the outcome of the election.

Since November 3, the president has falsely told supporters that he won the election by a “landslide,” attempted to sue states over their election regulations and policies and had called on Vice President Mike Pence to overturn Congress’ count of the Electoral College votes.

In this latest video, he said “I continue to strongly believe that we must reform our election laws to verify the identity and eligibility of all voters and to ensure faith and confidence in all future elections.”

“But now tempers must be cooled,” he said. “We must get on with the business of America. My campaign vigorously pursued every legal avenue to contest the election results.”

Now, he said, his focus will be on a “smooth” transition of power into the upcoming Biden administration.

“A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20,” Mr. Trump said. “My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.”

Mr. Trump hinted to his supporters that he will not be fading from the public spotlight just yet.

“To all of my wonderful supporters, I know you are disappointed,” he said, “but I also want you to know that our incredible journey is only just beginning.”