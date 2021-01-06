Trump claims he and Pence agree on VP's election authority

▶ Watch Video: Trump pressures Pence to upend Electoral College vote

President Trump claimed in a statement on Tuesday night he and Vice President Mike Pence are in “total agreement” on the vice president’s authority regarding the Electoral College count, after multiple news outlets reported Pence told Mr. Trump he lacks the power to alter the election results.

The New York Times and other news outlets reported Tuesday that Pence told Mr. Trump he doesn’t believe he possesses the power to block Congress’ certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win. On Tuesday night, Mr. Trump called that report “fake news.”

Mr. Trump, in a statement issued by the Trump campaign, claimed he and Pence are on the same page. Pence has not issued such a statement independently.

“The New York Times report regarding comments Vice President Pence supposedly made to me today is fake news. He never said that. The Vice President and I are in total agreement that the Vice President has the power to act,” Mr. Trump said in the statement. “Our Vice President has several options under the U.S. Constitution. He can decertify the results or send them back to the states for change and certification. He can also decertify the illegal and corrupt results and send them to the House of Representatives for the one vote for one state tabulation.”

As vice president and president of the Senate, Pence only has the authority to preside over the proceedings. He does not have the authority to alter the results in Mr. Trump’s favor.

Earlier Tuesday, Mr. Trump had tweeted a false claim that “the vice president has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors.”

Mr. Trump hinted that he hoped Pence would help on Monday, when he held a rally for Senator Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

“I hope Mike Pence comes through for us,” Mr. Trump said on Monday night. He also tweeted on Tuesday that the vice president “has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors.” There is no evidence the electors were chosen fraudulently, and the 12th Amendment suggests that Pence’s powers are really more ceremonial. He “shall, in the presence of the Senate and House of Representatives, open all the certificates, and the votes shall then be counted.”

