Trump cancels North Carolina rally due to severe weather

▶ Watch Video: A look at the first week of Trump’s historic New York trial

Former President Donald Trump’s return to the campaign trail following the start of his “hush money” trial in Manhattan was abruptly canceled Saturday evening after severe weather threatened Wilmington, North Carolina.

Trump was en route from a fundraiser in Charlotte when he called into the rally — which was being held outdoors at the Wilmington airport — to tell supporters to seek shelter immediately.

“We’re flying in in a few minutes, but they really would prefer that we not come in because there’s a certain danger to all of this,” said Trump on a phone call that was piped into the rally speakers. “And we want to make sure that everybody is safe above all, and so they’ve asked us to ask people to leave the site and seek shelter.”

Trump said the campaign would reschedule the rally quickly and promised it would be “bigger and better.”

The rally was slated to be his first major campaign event since Trump was ordered to be in a New York City courtroom for the duration of his trial. Jury selection was completed Friday, and opening arguments in the trial are set to begin Monday.

Trump previously lamented that the trial has prevented him from appearing on the campaign trail during the week.