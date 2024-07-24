Trump campaign trying to keep Biden from giving campaign funds to Harris

▶ Watch Video: What polls say about a Trump-Harris matchup

Donald Trump’s campaign has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission claiming the transfer of funds from the Biden reelection campaign to the Harris presidential campaign is a violation of campaign finance rules. The complaint is filed against President Biden, Vice President Harris, the Biden campaign and campaign treasurer Keana Spencer.

“Kamala Harris is seeking to perpetrate a $91.5 million dollar heist of Joe Biden’s leftover campaign cash — a brazen money grab that would constitute the single largest excessive contribution and biggest violation in the history of the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971, as amended (the “Act”).”

The Trump campaign’s general counsel, David Warrington accuses them of “filing fraudulent forms with the Commission purporting to repurpose one candidate’s principal campaign committee for the use of another candidate,” claiming that Harris simply replaced Biden’s name with her own rather than filing her own Statement of Candidacy.

“There is no provision in federal campaign finance law for Kamala Harris to take over Joe Biden’s candidacy now by quite literally attempting to become him via an amendment of his Form 2, assuming control of his campaign by amending Form 1, and making off with all of his cash,” wrote Warrington.

He also accused Mr. Biden’s campaign of making an excessive contribution to Harris, saying, “This is little more than a thinly veiled $91.5 million excessive contribution from one presidential candidate to another, that is, from Joe Biden’s old campaign to Kamala Harris’s new campaign. This effort makes a mockery of our campaign finance laws.

“Contributions by federal candidate committees to other federal candidates are limited to $2,000. Yet, Biden for President is seeking to make an excessive contribution over approximately $91 million dollars — more than 45,000 times the legal limit.”

In addition, the Trump campaign claims that since Mr. Biden dropped out of the race before transferring the funds to Harris, he’s prohibited from keeping the contributions, leading to yet another violation.

As a remedy, the campaign asks the FEC to “immediately open an enforcement matter, seek to enjoin this unprecedented illegal transfer, assess a civil penalty commensurate with the size and scale of this brazen violation, and refer this matter to the Department of Justice for prosecution as a knowing and willful violation of federal law.”

Ultimately, the campaign contends that, “Kamala Harris is in the process of committing the largest campaign finance violation in American history and she is using the Commission’s own forms to do it. The Commission must not and cannot sit idly by while one candidate takes nearly one hundred million dollars from the authorized committee of another, in violation of the Act and the will of the donors who gave the money in the first place. The Commission must immediately find reason to believe and quickly end this ongoing violation.”

The move by Trump’s campaign comes as his allies have floated the possibility of court challenges to try to keep Mr. Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket, even though he’s ended his campaign. But election law experts believe it’s unlikely such court fights aimed at blocking Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential candidacy would gain traction in the federal courts.