Trump campaign held press conference in Philadelphia

▶ Watch Video: Trump falsely declares victory and claims election is being stolen

The Trump campaign hosted a press conference in Pennsylvania on Wednesday afternoon, with Eric Trump, Trump 2020 senior advisor Lara Trump, Rudy Giuliani, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, and campaign senior advisor Corey Lewandowski.

During the press conference, Eric Trump accused Democrats of trying to cheat in Pennsylvania, without evidence, a claim that was echoed by Giuliani.

“Do you think we’re stupid? Do you think we’re fools?” Giuliani asked.

Both President Trump and Joe Biden viewed Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes as essential, a fact illustrated by their frequent visits during the campaign. Mr. Trump visited Pennsylvania 13 times, while Biden made 16 trips, and both were campaigning in the state on the eve of the election.

CBS News was characterizing Pennsylvania as a toss-up as of midday Wednesday.

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said earlier that the state had counted nearly 50% of its mail-in ballots so far. Upwards of 3 million mail-in absentee ballots were cast in the Keystone State — a 10-fold increase over previous elections, according to Boockvar.

“Really could not have gone more smoothly in the middle of a pandemic,” she said Wednesday morning. “We’re exactly where we said we would be.”

“We are going to accurately count every single ballot,” Boockvar said, noting that military and overseas ballots are still left to be counted.