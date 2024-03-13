Trump, Biden likely to clinch nomination in today’s primaries

▶ Watch Video: CBS News Live

President Biden and former President Donald Trump were both on track to clinch their respective party’s nominations Tuesday night, as several states held nominating contests. Republicans in Georgia, Mississippi and Washington held primaries Tuesday, and Hawaii is holding GOP caucuses this evening. Democrats also held primaries in Georgia, Mississippi and Washington, as well as the northern Mariana Islands, and Democrats abroad are voting.

President Biden clinched the Democratic nomination Tuesday, CBS News estimated, after his projected victory in the Georgia primary Tuesday. Trump, too, was projected to win Georgia, and both were also projected to win Mississippi soon after polls closed there.

Here are the results of the contests so far:

Trump’s remaining major rival, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, dropped her White House bid after the Super Tuesday primaries, and Mr. Biden does not have any major challengers.

Trump dominated the Republican field without ever debating any of his primary opponents, and has dominated the early state nominating contests.

The former president is also entering the general election phase of the presidential campaign facing 91 felony charges in four criminal cases. His first criminal trial is slated to begin on March 25 in New York, where he faces 34 charges connected to alleged “hush money” payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election. Trump also faces state criminal charges in Georgia for alleged interference in the 2020 presidential election, as well as federal charges in Washington, D.C. He is also facing federal charges in Florida over his handling of classified documents after his presidency.

In the four contests Tuesday, 161 GOP delegates are at stake, and Trump is closing in on the 1,215 delegates needed to secure the nomination. There were 254 Democratic delegates up for grabs in the March 12 contests.

Trump would be the first Republican in history ever to secure the presidential nomination three straight times. Richard Nixon won the GOP nomination three times, although not in consecutive cycles.

For Republicans, in Georgia, 59 delegates were on at stake, with 40 more in Mississippi, 43 in Washington and 19 in the Hawaii caucuses.

When are polls closing for today’s GOP primaries?

Georgia

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and closed at 7 p.m., but any voter in line at 7 p.m. was able to cast a ballot, according to state rules.

Mississippi

Polls opened at 7 a.m. CT (8 a.m. ET) and closed at 7 p.m. CT (8 p.m. ET) but as in Georgia, any voter in line at 7 p.m. was able to cast a ballot.

Washington

Washington is a mail-in voting state, but voters are also able to cast ballots on Tuesday. Polls close at 8 p.m. PT (11 p.m. ET).

Hawaii

Hawaii GOP caucus goers will go to their caucuses from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. local time (12 a.m. to 2 a.m. ET).

How many delegates does Trump need to secure the nomination?

At the beginning of Tuesday night, he needed under 140 delegates to reach 1,215.

How many delegates does Trump have?

Here is the latest delegate estimate from CBS News’ data desk:

When do polls close in the Democratic contests?

Georgia

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and closed at 7 p.m., but any voter who was in line at 7 p.m. was able to cast a ballot, according to state rules.

Mississippi

Polls opened at 7 a.m. CT (8 a.m. ET) and closed at 7 p.m. CT (8 p.m. ET) but as in Georgia, any voter in line at 7 p.m. was able to cast a ballot.

Washington

Washington is a mail-in voting state, but voters may also cast ballots on Tuesday. Polls close at 8 p.m. PT (11 p.m. ET).

Northern Mariana Islands

The Democratic party of the Northern Mariana Islands held their primaries from March 5-12. Polls closed at 4 a.m. ET.

Democrats abroad

Democrats Abroad can vote in person or submit their ballots by email, fax or postal mail. Polls close at 3 a.m. ET and results are expected on March 19.

Biden estimated to secure the nomination

With the results from the Northern Mariana Islands and Georgia, Mr. Biden is estimated to have secured 1,968 delegates he needed to clinch the Democratic nomination.

Kabir Khanna contributed to this report.