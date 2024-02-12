Trump asks Supreme Court to pause immunity ruling in 2020 election case

▶ Watch Video: Trump immunity denial clears way for trial if Supreme Court doesn’t hear another appeal

Washington — Former President Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to pause a lower court’s decision that rejected his broad claims of immunity from criminal prosecution in the federal case related to the 2020 election.

In a 110-page filing on Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked the justices to implement a “stay” of the ruling issued by a three-judge panel in the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. The panel said it would delay enforcing its ruling until Feb. 12 to give Trump time to turn to the high court.

Five justices are needed to approve Trump’s request for emergency relief.

