Trump asks appeals court to stop transfer of his White House records

Former President Trump has asked a federal appeals court to delay the transfer of his White House documents to the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack.

In an emergency motion filed Thursday, lawyers for Mr. Trump asked the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals to issue an injunction halting the transfer of the court documents, arguing that further time is needed for litigation and procedural questions.

“President Trump respectfully moves this Court to enter an administrative injunction enjoining release of the privileged documents while the Court considers President Trump’s Motion for a Stay Pending Appeal,” the filing reads.

His filing asserts that the National Archives and House Committee “take no position” on the request for a brief pause in the transfer of the documents, while fuller legal arguments are made before the appeals court.

Mr. Trump’s lawyers, in his original lawsuit against the House select committee, argued that his White House records are entitled to confidentiality and claimed they are protected by executive privilege, that a sitting president’s private communications should be shielded from public scrutiny.

His lawyers called the committee’s subpoena for his records a “vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally investigate President Trump and his administration.” They argued, “Our laws do not permit such an impulsive, egregious action against a former President and his close advisors.”

Since Mr. Trump filed his lawsuit, the National Archives said it has identified over 1,500 pages pertinent to the committee’s request: daily presidential diaries, the files of then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, multiple binders belonging to then-White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and White House talking points alleging voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The transfer of the documents is currently scheduled to begin Friday.

The appeals court must now rule on this emergency motion before any delay in the document transfer can occur.