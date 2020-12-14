      Weather Alert

Trump announces Attorney General Bill Barr is leaving

News Desk
Dec 14, 2020 @ 6:08pm

Attorney General William Barr informed President Trump Monday that he’s leaving the administration, and the president tweeted a copy of Barr’s resignation letter, which stated his last day would be December 23. Mr. Trump said deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen would become acting attorney general.

“Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.

