Trump announces Attorney General Bill Barr is leaving

Attorney General William Barr informed President Trump Monday that he’s leaving the administration, and the president tweeted a copy of Barr’s resignation letter, which stated his last day would be December 23. Mr. Trump said deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen would become acting attorney general.

“Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

…Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all! pic.twitter.com/V5sqOJT9PM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

