Trump allies and opponents react after shots fired at rally

Both political allies and opponents of Donald Trump are responding with serious concern after shots were fired toward the former president at a rally in Pennsylvania.

The Secret Service said Trump is “safe” after agents rushed him off the stage. The former president pumped his fist in the air in a show of strength, blood streaming across his face and ear. He later said a bullet “pierced the upper part of my right ear.”

One rally attendee was killed and two more were critically wounded, the Secret Service said in a statement Saturday night.

“I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania,” President Biden said in a statement. “I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

The president made brief televised remarks about two hours after the shooting, saying, “There’s no place in America for this kind of violence. It’s sick. It’s sick. That’s one of the reasons we have to unite this country. You cannot allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this.”

The White House said Mr. Biden spoke with Trump on the phone later in the evening.

In a statement early Sunday morning, the FBI identified the shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, which is located just outside Pittsburgh.

Other political leaders on both sides of the aisle, including Trump critics, responded with concern for his safety and condemned the violence.

Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement, “We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting. … Violence such as this has no place in our nation. We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence.”

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on X: “As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society,” referencing the 2022 attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi. “I thank God that former President Trump is safe. As we learn more details about this horrifying incident, let us pray that all those in attendance at the former president’s rally today are unharmed.”

“I am horrified by what happened at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is safe,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement. “Political violence has no place in our country.”

“Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable,” Pennsylvania’s Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro said on X. “It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States. I have been briefed on the situation. @PAStatePolice are on the scene in Butler County and working with our federal and local partners.”

“Political violence is categorically intolerable in American democracy,” Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, lead impeachment manager during Trump’s impeachment proceedings, wrote on X. “We all hope former President Trump is safe and that no one else was injured. We are grateful for the law enforcement response and hope they get to the bottom of this horrifying attack and how it happened.”

Trump’s estranged former vice president, Mike Pence, posted on X, “Karen and I are praying for President Trump and urge every American to join us.”

Former presidents weighed in, too.

Former President Barack Obama wrote on X that there “is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy.”

“Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics,” Obama wrote. “Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery.”

Former President George W. Bush expressed gratitude that Trump is safe as well, thanking law enforcement.

“Laura and I are grateful that President Trump is safe following the cowardly attack on his life,” Bush wrote. “And we commend the men and women of the Secret Service for their speedy response.”

Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, one of Trump’s potential picks for vice president, wrote on X, “Everyone join me in praying for our President Trump and everyone at that rally. I hope everyone is ok.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he has been briefed on the incident, condemning “this horrific act of political violence.”

“Kelly and I are praying for President Trump and all the attendees of the campaign rally today in Pennsylvania, and we send our gratitude to the law enforcement who responded at the scene,” Johnson wrote on X. “I have been briefed by law enforcement and am continuing to monitor the developments. This horrific act of political violence at a peaceful campaign rally has no place in this country and should be unanimously and forcefully condemned.”

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, one of the president’s most ardent supporters in the upper chamber, also pointed to prayer.

“Thank God President Trump seems to be okay,” Graham wrote on X. “Just another reminder of the times in which we live. We need to pray fervently for anyone who may have been injured at the rally.”

Global leaders condemn attack

Reactions also started pouring in from political figures abroad.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on X that he and his wife were shocked by the incident and are praying for “his safety and speedy recovery.”

New British Prime Minister Keir Starmer wrote on social media that he was “appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump’s rally and we send him and his family our best wishes. Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack.”

British lawmaker Nigel Farage, a friend of Trump’s, said he was “very upset” and sought to pin much of the blame on “mainstream media” that he claimed oppose the former president. He told the BBC that it was a “horrendous” incident but somehow he was not shocked by it.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also condemned the shooting, writing on social media that “we must stand firm against any form of violence that challenges democracy. I pray for former President Trump’s speedy recovery.”

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said on social media platform X that it was “distressing” to witness Trump being shot while speaking at a rally and to hear an attendee had died.

“This is a tragedy for the democratic world,” he said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the “inexcusable attack” on the United States and Australia’s shared democratic values.

“In Australia, as in the United States, the essence and the purpose of our democracies is that we can express our views, debate our disagreements and resolve our differences peacefully,” Albanese told reporters in the Australian Parliament House.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was sickened by the shooting and his thoughts were with Trump, those at the event and all Americans.

“It cannot be overstated — political violence is never acceptable,” he wrote on X.

French President Emmanuel Macron sent his wishes to Trump for a prompt recovery. “It is a drama for our democracies. France shares the indignation of the American people,” he posted on X.

Also on X, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was appalled to learn about the shooting, saying such violence has no justification. He added he was relieved to learn that Trump is safe.

Zelenskyy extended his wishes for strength to everyone who was horrified by the event.

The Vatican on Sunday hit out at the assassination attempt, expressing its concern at such an attack on democracy.

“The Holy See expresses its concern following yesterday’s violent episode which injures people and democracy, provoking suffering and death,” the Vatican said in a statement.