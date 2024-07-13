Trump allies and opponents react after possible shots fired at rally

▶ Watch Video: CBS News 24/7

Both political allies and opponents of Donald Trump are responding with serious concern after possible shots were fired toward the former president at a rally in Pennsylvania.

The Secret Service says Trump is “safe,” after agents rushed him off the stage after what appeared to be multiple shots were fired at the rally. The former president pumped his fist in the air in a show of strength, blood streaming across his face and ear.

“An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania,” USSS spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement. “The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available.”

The president and the vice president have been briefed on the incident, but have not yet commented. Trump critics responded with concern for the president’s safety, condemning the violence.

“I am horrified by what happened at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is safe,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement. “Political violence has no place in our country.”

“Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable,” Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro said on X. “It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States. I have been briefed on the situation. @PAStatePolice are on the scene in Butler County and working with our federal and local partners.”

“Political violence is categorically intolerable in American democracy,” Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, lead impeachment manager during Trump’s impeachment proceedings, wrote on X. “We all hope former President Trump is safe and that no one else was injured. We are grateful for the law enforcement response and hope they get to the bottom of this horrifying attack and how it happened.”

Trump’s estranged former vice president, Mike Pence, posted on X, “Karen and I are praying for President Trump and urge every American to join us.”

Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, one of Trump’s potential picks for vice president, wrote on X, “Everyone join me in praying for our President Trump and everyone at that rally. I hope everyone is ok.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he has been briefed on the incident, condemning “this horrific act of political violence.”

“Kelly and I are praying for President Trump and all the attendees of the campaign rally today in Pennsylvania, and we send our gratitude to the law enforcement who responded at the scene,” Johnson wrote on X. “I have been briefed by law enforcement and am continuing to monitor the developments. This horrific act of political violence at a peaceful campaign rally has no place in this country and should be unanimously and forcefully condemned.”

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, one of the president’s most ardent supporters in the upper chamber, also pointed to prayer.

“Thank God President Trump seems to be okay,” Graham wrote on X. “Just another reminder of the times in which we live. We need to pray fervently for anyone who may have been injured at the rally.”

This is a developing story