Trumbull Improvement Project To Start In Late November

Image of an orange, diamond shaped Road Work Ahead sign on the side of an asphalt road. The road is empty. The caution sign is to warn drivers of road construction or maintenance.

Trumbull between Woodside and Center in Bay City will undergo major reconstruction starting November 26th with utility relocation and tree removal and continue until the following November.

City Engineering Manager Rachel Phillips says a three lane configuration will provide a center turn lane to improve safety. Phillips added the cost combining local and federal money will be $2,800,000.

Cars will detour along Johnson with trucks using Madison.

Not everyone is happy though. One Trumbull homeowner Janelle Thomas-Eager is unconvinced that safety will improve because there’s no stop sign and no boulevard design to slow traffic. She says most of the accidents near her house involve cars trying to go across Trumbull and ending up in her yard.