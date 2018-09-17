Truck Crashes Into Tuscola County Home

(source: Alpha Media)

Three members of a Tuscola County household suffered non-life threatening injuries after a truck crashed into their house on Sunday, September 16. Firefighters responded to a wall collapse of the two story home just north of Bray and Ormes roads in Tuscola Township around 2:00 a.m. One of the victims, a five month old baby, was thrown clear of where the truck came to a stop in the living room. The driver was also taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

