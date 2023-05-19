Truck Crashes into Saginaw Township Church, Victim Deceased

Police in Saginaw Township are investigating the death of a 69-year-old resident found dead Thursday inside a pickup truck that crashed into a church.

An employee of Grace Baptist Church on Mackinaw Rd. discovered the crash around 5:00 a.m. Police say the truck crashed into the building in reverse at a high rate of speed. However, the cause of the man’s death is unknown, as police say he may have had a medical emergency.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine how he died.