Tropical Storm Jose forms in the Atlantic Ocean

Tropical Storm Jose formed early Thursday morning in the Atlantic Ocean, the National Hurricane Center said. Jose became the third named storm in the Atlantic this season, following Franklin and Idalia, which has caused major damage in the Southeastern U.S.

Jose was 785 miles east-southeast of Bermuda and had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, the center said early Thursday. The storm was moving north at 5 mph.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center of the storm but there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

National Hurricane Center

“Little change in strength is forecast over the next day or so, with the small system forecast to be absorbed by Franklin by the weekend,” the center said.

The outer bands of Hurricane Franklin hit Bermuda on Wednesday as the Category 2 storm churned in the north Atlantic Ocean.

Jose formed as Tropical Storm Idalia lashed the Carolinas on its way out to the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday morning after making landfall as a hurricane in Florida on Wednesday.