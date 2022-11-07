WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Trooper On Leave Following Officer Involved Shooting in Bay County

By Denyse Shannon
November 7, 2022 4:00AM EST
source: Michigan State Police

Michigan State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting involving a Bay City man.

On Sunday at about 12:45 a.m. on Marleen Drive near Murphy Street, a state trooper and canine from the Tri-City Post were assisting the Bay County Sheriff’s Department tracking a suspect who had fled after an alleged assault. When the trooper encountered the suspect there was an exchange of gunfire, and the suspect was struck. The 21-year-old was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition.

The shooting is under investigation, and the officer has been placed on administrative leave pending prosecutor review.

