Trooper Injured By Drunk Driver
(source: Michigan State Police)
A trooper assigned to the Third District IMPACT Team was injured in a traffic crash late Friday night.
At approximately 11:02pm the trooper was completing a traffic stop on Fenton Road
near Lincoln Street, in Genesee County. Emergency lights were activated for the traffic
stop.
The trooper was outside of the patrol car when the patrol car was hit from behind by a 2018 Chevrolet
Silverado. The 42-year-old driver of the Silverado, from Grand Blanc, crashed into the rear of the patrol
car pushing the patrol car forward crashing into the trooper and into the vehicle that the trooper had
stopped, a Ford Fusion. The trooper was thrown onto the hood of the patrol car, coming to rest in a
grassy area near the roadway. The trooper was transported to a local hospital and admitted for treatment
of non-life-threatening injuries. The trooper is expected to be released Saturday. The driver of the Ford
Fusion was not injured.
The Silverado driver was evaluated for injuries at a local hospital and released. Additional investigation
was completed leading to the Silverado driver being arrested and lodged in jail for operating while
intoxicated.
The IMPACT Team, Impaired Driving Action Team, is responsible for detecting, identifying, and enforcing
Operating While Impaired (OWI) violations on Michigan’s roadways ultimately reducing the number of
alcohol and drug impaired driving injury and fatal crashes.